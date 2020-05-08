Attention! The announcement of Shakira surprised fans

Shakira it is one of the major public figures of the planet. His music transcended borders and is known worldwide. That is why in 2016, was asked to participate in “Zootopia”, a Disney movie that gave voice to ‘Gazelle’, who in fiction, was an artist with similar characteristics to those of their fans.

That is why the announced that it made through its account of Instagram, surprised the followers of the artist. “In the #throwbackthursday today we remember this photo of Shak with the co-protagonist of Zootopia, Nick Wilde! Don’t forget that this Sunday night Shakira will participate in the special ABC #disneyfamilysingalong!”, said.

Shakira it will not be the only figure who will present at this special north american chain . Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Juliane Hough, Indina Mezel, Keke Palmer, Ben Plath, Seth Rogeny Rebel Wilson will be those who say this in the transmission that will take place next Sunday.

This will not be the first edition of the Dinsey Family Singalong. Is that the ABC has already organized this event weeks ago, more precisely on the 16th of April, when brought together important figures that passed by Disney to join this event.

the string ABC has organized the musical event The Disney Family Singalong, which will bring together former members of the company as well as other super stars to sing such songs of memorable films. Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Kristin Chenoweth, Auli’i Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, and Josh Gad were the first to say this.

After joined high-profile figures as To after include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner. In this way, with the inclusion of Shakirathe north american chain seeks to repeat that success in this overview of the classics of Disney.