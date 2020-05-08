Ashley Tisdale shows her cellulite and reflects on the self-love

The quarantine did that Ashley Tisdale put aside the prejudices and decided to be natural in Instagram, with a beautiful message of self-love that his followers cheered.

The actress, who played Sharpay Evans in “High School Musical” shared a photo without retouching, wearing a croptop and white a small panties of the same color, leaving the sight of your cellulite and your body the natual.

The actress explained that their flaws are for the lack of exercises or treatments, which are normally daily for her, but with the quarantine has changed their habits.

But along with that sent an important message of self-love, ensuring that even if you have not been able to train, you feel attractive and love what you have.

“I have to be honest: I’ve been a long time without a train because I’ve been focused on my mental health during this quarantine”, he explained.

“I’ve been doing a lot of meditation and yoga and I tried not to pass judgment myself. Although there are times that I wish I had the energy to move and do sit-ups, I have to say that I still feel sexy. I feel beautiful, and best of all is that I think that I want to further myself”added.





