Zoey Deutch is a “she-wolf of Wall Street” in the trailer of ‘Buffaloed’

All for the money.

Magnolia Pictures has released the official trailer of its upcoming comedy drama Buffaloeddirected by Tanya Wexler and starring an ambitious Zoey Deutch. Here, Peg Dahl, a very intelligent young woman, the only thing they want is to leave the city and the opportunity he sees for this purpose is to enter to the university.

But when he gets the letter of acceptance from the institution of your dreams, you realize that it is impossible to pay the tuition. So he decides to make his way in the business of debt collection. She is established as a leader in this dangerous world, and of course will make some enemies along the way.

A story of ambition and money, in the style of The wolf of Wall Streetonly here the protagonist is younger and much more chaotic in the set methods. Rounding out the cast of this hilarious comedy, Judy Greer, Jai Courtney and Jermaine Fowler. Buffaloed it is also a story about a woman who rewrites the rules of the game, but at what price? Watch below the trailer:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrQZpeMcM5g(/embed)

(Cover photo: Magnolia Pictures)