Three keys that make ‘Dangerous Lies’ is the film seen by more people than Netflix right now

What makes a series or movie a hit? There is always something that we can move forward. Sometimes they are interpretations. Other the atmosphere. The script . The plot. The pace. And other times the reason for the success is unknown.

Movies like Tyler Rake, starring Chris Hemsworth, being a bombshell in times of quarantine , as well as series as I never that takes more than a week in the top ten of the platform.

But who is now in the number one? Well, surprisingly, an movie that a priori looks like a television film that aired on television in the hour of the siesta.

Dangerous Lies occupies the first positions in the list of most-viewed on Netflix and we found the keys that you have been transported to that podium.

Its protagonist is a star of Riverdale

Fans of the series teen sure you know Riverdale. The series based on the characters from Archie Comics, as it is The chilling adventures of Sabrina on Netflix, it has become a public success.

Riverdale it is entertaining, has a few characters engaging and the plot twists more and more. Teens , murders and mysteries that have made her one of the most views on gender.

The protagonist of Dangerous Lies it is also one of the protagonists of Riverdale. Camila Mendes he had already walked on Netflix with another movie, The perfect date and now back to the chain giving life to Katie Franklin, a young waitress who ends up taking care of an elderly millionaire.

A film that has more soap opera than thriller

When the old man to the one who cares the protagonist dies unexpectedly, she and her husband inherited the entire fortune, but there is always a trap. A complex network of lies, deception and murder involving the new rich. You might think with this synopsis that it is a thriller but the film is closer to a soap opera than a suspense film.

Twists, clichés, and a plot on that you know in advance what will happen, which makes it a bad thriller but entertaining, much to the chagrin of critics such as The Guardian that , despite the nonsense that implies, in many moments, he could not stop watching it.

It has the goodness of a movie bad

Perhaps something may seem contradictory, but has a simple explanation. In The Hollywood reporter have come to say that “it is silly but it is left to see”, something that does not seem a compliment but it is not a criticismbecause who doesn’t need to see once in a while something of this style? A movie bad with that do not think anything. Something fun that will keep your mind occupied for a couple of hours.

There are the movies bad is seen and this is one of them. Entertaining, and that is its maximum exponent.

Since then the bet Netflix it is entertaining, though not always with quality content. And to be honest, now that there is still a lot more to see on Netflix after so many days of quarantine, this movie is lets see.