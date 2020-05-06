The overlip of Rosalia and other disasters of the famous during the quarantine

The quarantine has become for those who can be home safe and sound in a ideal time to try new things, those for which we never had time or directly give us a bit of vertigo. Thanks to Chicago we learned that to cut the hair -beyond the ends – it was a bad idea, and after many weeks, contemplating the Instagram stars like Lady Gaga, we can enumerate the errors beauty you should never share on social networks, and less in a as visual as Instagram.

Overlip with moderation, thanks

The overlip is a makeup technique that seeks to create the visual sensation that the lips are thicker. While other tricks consist in apply the lipstick with touches and only in the center of the lip to extend and create a full-bodied, the overlip already used in the nineties and you need something as novel as a lip pencil.

To outline the lip slightly outside of their boundaries, and then apply a lip balm, we bumped, literally, the size and shape of the lips. Rosalia is one of the stars next to the Kardashian who most uses this trick, however you may still have to debug a little bit the technique. And that is one of the more complicated steps is to take care of the way that trace, or the lip will look like more own from a bad filler injection a make-up.

The problem of Rosalia is that, in addition to forgetting completely about taking as a reference the shape of your lips, has outlined the mouth with a lip, more dark, something very noventero but perhaps not the best choice for your mouth.

Put it on all over is not the solution

Another celeb that has not successful a lot with your tutorials of makeup on Instagram has been Bella Hadid. It seems that after her older sister Gigi confirmed her pregnancy, the model needed to call the attention desabrochándose a suggestive blouse and putting everything that contained her make-up bag on top, yes, after cutting the bangs she’s all alone in a previous chapter.

In the face of Beauty can easily see that it takes several layers of makeup, both fluid and powder, contour, powders, sun and illuminating. The skin seems to choke under so many layer. Special mention deserves your eye makeup. While it is true that Bella Hadid never been known for being a follower of the make-up discretefor this occasion has chosen two basic: an eyeliner and an eye shadow in earth tones…

You may look to create some depth, Beautiful to apply the eye shadow well above the lower eyelid, something without a lot of sense. The delineated, although it has a stroke worthy of a neurosurgeon, it doesn’t look as dark as I usually like to carry the model. The gloss ultrajugoso he shoots the last makeup to Instagram of Bella.

Experience in times of crisis

Elle Fanning has also become one of those actresses willing to try all types of dresses, hairstyles and looks beauty, so that has taken advantage of the quarantine to unleash your artistic vein, and create makeup that (she believes) might have led in a red carpet. With the same red lipstick that painted her lips, Elle painted his eyelid, shining light into what for her was a makeup “creative”.

The idea was good and it was original, but in the execution the actress would have needed the steady pulse and accurate of Bella Hadid and a little bit of the overlip of Rosalia, more than anything else to be painted the lips and not stay half. Elle, next time, before you upload your new look to Instagram, maybe you should Polish it a tad more.

Gaga, you understand

And could not miss in this selection of celebs liándola with your makeup on Instagram Lady Gaga, who can represent us a little to all. After so many days of quarantine, our eyebrows are free and wild and to control them you can embellish or you can try to domarlas with a bit of gel and covering the calvitas…

But beware of falling into the perfectionism of Gaga. The singer had to get to touch up a hole and another and ended up with eyebrows most artificial of his career, without being that her intention. Their Instagram stories get that you want to pass through the screen to make it. Overlip aside, thank you, Gaga, for continue sharing your music in these difficult times.