The new mutants Marvel reveals the first images of its terrifying villains

Within all the havoc that has caused the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the entertainment industry, The new mutants has been a major victim. The film, which has already suffered several problems and delays, is still without a concrete date for the premiere. Some even venture to ensure that you will arrive directly in digital version to the platform Hulu.

However, the project continues and today we were able to take a new look at the terrible villains who will make life impossible to this bunch of young mutants embodied by actors of the stature of Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) or Anya Taylor-Joy (Multiple Glass).

The new images have appeared in the magazine Cinefex, but it has been the features of New Mutants Update on Twitter who has recently shared. The they call The Smiley Men (Men Laughing) it’s really terrifying, while the Demon Bear, or Bear Demon also shows us the dangers of this bunch of mutants will have to face.

Another fact we know about The new mutants is that there will be a “beautiful romance”, according to the words of its director, Josh Boone. It has also been commented, after a long discussion started by the fans, that this movie does not belong to the UCM, a confusion arose from the description of a magazine.

When do we get to see The new mutants? It is still unknown the estimated datebut, taking into account the current situation of the cinema, the choice of a premiere, streaming is gaining more strength. However, there are movies scheduled to be released next fall, so neither can we rule out that option.