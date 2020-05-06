The clothing company that dressed Michelle Obama bankruptcy by the coronavirus

In 1947 he founded in New York one of the textile companies largest retailers in the country, J. Crew. At the beginning, began to sell clothing by catalog and during the 80s grew at an annual rate of 25%. In total, the annual turnover increased from 3 billion dollars (2.75 million euros) to 100 million dollars (92 million euros). Subsequently began to open stores all over the country to win the First Lady, Michelle Obama.

However, the bad financial situation that came dragging in recent years has come to an end. The company, through its parent company Chinese Holding company, has publicly declared bankruptcy after securing have a debt of 1,650 million dollars (1.512 million). In this sense, the company has reached an agreement with its lenders to convert the debt into equity capital and to initiate a financial restructuring. “As we seek to reopen our stores quickly and safely as possible, this restructuring, comprehensive financial should allow our business and our brands to thrive in the coming years”, pointing from J. Crew.

In addition to financial agreements, the company wanted to begin to close some of its almost 500 stores that has distributed by the united States. Although, since the company have insisted they will try to maintain the normalcy during this financial restructuring, and that the part of e-commerce will continue working without problems, as it currently represents 50% of the company turnover.

The situation of this company, that are noted for creating stylish clothes at affordable prices, as was critical in the year 2017, when they saved the company from bankruptcy almost ‘in extremis’. But, since then, the market has not trusted in this company and after the crisis caused by the Covid-19 it has been forced into bankruptcy, becoming the first major american retailer in this situation.

Within the business group, which since 2011 belongs to TPG Capital, and Leonard Green & Partners are also the companies Madewell, J. Crew Group and Libby Wadle. In fact, the first of them was planning to go public so as to allocate those revenues to the payment of the debt of the company.