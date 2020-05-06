Sia premieres ‘Saved My Life’, written with Dua Lipa and Greg Kurstin

Behind a lamp and at the ‘festival Covid It’s No Joke Festival’, and premiered the song ‘Saved My Life’, to keep filling music to the times of crisis.

Photo: Sia Performing ‘Saved My Life’ the x Official Covid Is No Joke

On may 2, the music and the comedy was again taken to the networks, the ‘festival Covid Is No Joke’, Sia performed the song ‘Saved My Life’, in which he revealed important secrets of the song, as the participation of the singer Dua Lipa and Greg Kurstin at the time of writing it and composing it.

So, Sia just created this new song “Saved My Life“ with the plus creative, in the letter, the british Dua Lipa. This gives a nice touch to the song two major artists that have been positioned in the pop as the two leaders of the most important that has this genre, in a short time, this song was replicated all over the world, the voice of Sia, is usually to generate this kind of trends.

By the time, the song has not had any kind of promotion at the time to jump on all the platforms streaming, began to generate reproductions organicit is not known if it belongs to some disk, or it will be a simple and the time.

In this moment, Sia is putting the final touches to what would be a musical film that would come out in September, but still nothing is known, the coronavirus can completely change the production plans. Also you are writing to 2 disks at the same time, promising to return with all to the industry, but it is not known if this song will belong to one of the disks.

The australian Sia on this occasion he accompanied the launch of the song with a picture yours and without having to go to the representation imposed by the image of the dancer Maddie Ziegler, to which we are accustomed, for such an enigmatic wig has marked us all from their first successes.

The photo of Sia as a cover of the song shows an artist who has become real to the pandemic, we assume that we want to ‘not hide’ this time to show that the song is as real as she and wonderful voice, ‘Saved My Life’, has managed to touch the hearts of the followers in a etaá very sentimental – although the songs of the australian have always been charged with emotion -.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2e9_jfzFr0g(/embed)

Sia wanted to accompany the release of this song by saying:

“I know that in the darkness I found my light”. Sia in ‘Saved My Life’

Alluding to the hope that you must have the world at this time, the darkness a moment that it will end and we will find the light. In other words we can say that The hope is the last thing you lose and these music samples that have been present with us. As long as there is music, we can be sure that we are not alone in the crisis, these issues are filled with feelings they can generate hope in those who heard.

‘Saved My Life’, part of a festival that seeks to brighten the world

The comedy festival virtual “COVID Is No Joke” was made to alert everyone that this is not a joke. The event featured a mix of sketches, comedy and messages sincere to help raise funds that can serve as before the serious crisis facing the people by the COVID-19.

The biggest stars of the comedy was joined (in the comfort of their own homes) to provide some laughs very necessary to the people in the middle of a pandemic by the coronavirus.

