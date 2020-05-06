Players applaud the effort of the medical staff before a pandemic| Excélsior

ST. PETERSBURG

The main figures of the Women’s Association Tennis (WTA) are joined through a video to thank the medical staff all over the world for their work during the pandemic of COVID-19.

The WTA participates in #GivingTuesdayNow thanking to the front-line workers around the world. Use the #wta4love to show how you’re supporting your community.pic.twitter.com/4zi5WFYZ5d — WTA Spanish (@WTA_Espanol) May 5, 2020

Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Sofia Kenin and Naomi Osaka are some of the players that appear in the recording as part of the “Giving Tuesday Now”, an initiative that received donations during this Tuesday to fight against the coronavirus.

You have seen our parties at home, all over the world and we have applauded; now, we’re staying at home and theater to you,” mentioned the first players.

Subsequently, wish to thank all the health care workers in multiple languages, and it is remarkable that the whole society plays an important role during the health crisis to stay at home to save lives.

In addition to sending messages of encouragement to the medical staff that day in and day out risks his life to heal othersthe campaign emphasizes that no donation of sanitary materials is small, as everything helps to fight the disease that paralyzed the world.

cmb

The copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part the materials of Excelsior without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.