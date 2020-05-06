Nikki Bella reveals to have suffered sexual abuse in his youth

By Ivan Beas – PUBLISHED THE 05/05/2020, AT 22:00

Nikki Bella suffered from sexual abuse. What has been confirmed by the own exluchadora of WWE in one of his chapters of his new book Incomparable, a memoir that coescribe with her sister, Brie. PEOPLE magazine has had access exclusively to that part of the book in which it is confirmed the event before it goes on sale this Wednesday.

The case of Nikki is that she was sexually assaulted on two occasions. When I was 15 years old, she was raped by a high school partner who “thought he was your friend,” he explained in the book. Then, at the age of 16, she was raped again after being drugged by an older man and a college.

“There is a horrible feeling of rage at the time, and then the shame and guilt that follow, and it feels almost worse than the original pain“has written. “When it happens something like this, you understand the mentality of blaming the victim, how easy it is to feel shame instead of anger, how easy it is to feel that you could have stopped him yourself”.

PEOPLE have been able to talk with Nikki Bella to explain more of what happened when he was young. Explains why you have a hidden secret until now and how you felt after that.

“When that happened to me, I immediately felt so ashamed and I blamed myself to myself, and that is what made me want to keep it a secret. And keeping that secret and culpándome to myself, I began to lose my confidence. I started to deprive me of the respect to myself. And then, in the relationships that I made at an early age, I let other people I did not respect and felt okay with it,” he assured Nikki.

The memories of Nikki and Brie Bella goes on sale this Wednesday. In it, the twins explain their growth in the wrestling, their youth and their problems with various addictions until you reach the Hall of Fame of WWE and the present.

Do not forget to visit Solowrestlingthe web with all the news of WWE. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next PPV from WWE is Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be updated with all news related.