Mark Hamill went from Jedi Vampire with this new series

Although Mark Hamill is mostly related to Star Wars for his iconic role of Luke Skywalker in the saga galactic, is also recognized by other projects like to be the voice of the Joker in animation and video games.

And well, now we have that we will see Mark Hamill in a facet very different, as you will appear as a vampire in the new series What We Do in the Shadows FX. Below you can see the first image of his character courtesy of EW (via ComicBook):

What We Do in the Shadows is a series of strange and amusing about the vampires living in the modern era, and has been garnering attention due to that it has filed cameos interesting including actors like Tilda Swinton, Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo and Wesley Snipes.

But maybe one of the guests most popular to date, will be Mark Hamill to appear in episode of the 13th of may as a vampire who is old rival of Laszlo.

The television series What We Do in Shadows is a movie adaptation of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, and Hamill points out that although, in principle, had reservations, fell in love with the project after seeing the first episode.

What do you think of Mark Hamill as a vampire?

In other recent notes, this is the explanation of the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Last of Us 2 is already Gold, this year it will launch the new game from the Call of Duty series, so the looks of the screen on Xbox Series X, and Tom Cruise and Elon Musk want to film the first movie in the space.