Margaret Qualley conquest the Berlinale with his looks of Coco Chanel modern

These days Berlin becomes the capital of the seventh art thanks to its popular International Film Festival -known as the Berlinale-, in which is exhibited the new proposals of the profestionales of the sector. Last night took place the inauguration of the event in the popular palace Friedrichstadt, a place in which you deployed the red carpet that was a parade of stars from around the world. One of the protagonists was the american actress Margaret Qualleythat brought freshness and romance to the evening with a look that certainly conquer the very Coco Chanel. After starring in the last year an intense tour next to Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie on the occasion of Once upon a time…in Hollywood, the daughter of Andie MacDowell now presents his film My Salinger year, in which she shared the poster with Sigourney Weaver.



Margaret, the daughter of the actress of Four weddings and a funeral and the actor Paul Qualley, is more than accustomed to the cameras from a very small, but to its 25 years has shown that have the desire and talent to spare to shine in solo. In recent months he has conquered the film critics and also the world of fashion, and that is that their care outfits to go to presentations and publicity events have generated numerous headlines around the world. The young is redefining the new sexyadvocating both within and outside of the red carpet by sets hiperfemeninos, romantic and fresh with a right amount of timeless elegance. Whats neutral tones, the silhouettes, minimalist, tissues, sheer and timeless pieces have become their best allies to define his essence.

Yes, always looking to add a roque differential and ground-breaking in its own way. Last night he returned to resort to that is their signature fashion favorite, Chanel, and posed to the media with a white design of neck halter and silhouette straight, tight at the waist. Despite being a simple creation, and totally versatile, incorporating elements such as the neckline, architectural pleating and the overskirt of tulle with floral 3D in the under to give a more modern and trend.



Another point spreads what provided the shoes, and is that, far from slipping around stilettos or sandals high as tends to be usual in this type of events, preferred opt for the comfort of the boots with a wide heel. Specifically, decantaba by a couple white effect acharolado-toe black, a two-tone design inspired by the iconic dancers who popularized Coco Chanel a century ago. The creative French is characterized by search for at all times, an aesthetic very chic and female without leaving aside the comfort, and clothing such as jeans or flat shoes were common in their collections, so we dare to venture that she I would have adored the mix of one of their romantic dresses with boots of this type. Margaret complete your fashion look with an updo to finish messy and a make-up that defines it perfectly: porcelain skin, eyes lit with shadows in shades of clear, pink lipstick and the eyebrows very marked.



A few hours before its debut on the red carpet of the Berlinale, Margaret went to a press conference concerning their film with a set that evoked anew the glamour of Chanel. For your day look, chose a suit, two pieces stood out the jacket, a model is short and slender with neck shirttail, fake front pockets and buttons jewel that combined with midi skirt on-line ‘To’. Both pieces were made of fabric tweed in white and black tones. Completed with black stockings and shoes destalonados with low-heeled toe cap and keen.



