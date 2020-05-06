Lea Michele shared her first photo of pregnant woman in that has surprised by its advanced state of gestation

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich celebrated in march, their first

wedding anniversary. Just a few weeks after it came to light that the actress and

the entrepreneur were expecting their first child.

But it has not been until now that Lea has shared a photo

that teaches your tummy of pregnant. An image that has

confirmed the happy news but with that has also surprised a lot to

their followers, as their growing tummy makes it clear that it is in a

advanced state of gestation.

Quickly some companions of ‘Glee’ have been added to the

thousands and thousands of congratulations that he has received, as has been the case of Becca

Tobin or Naya Rivera, as well as other faces as well known as the of Emma

Roberts, Ashley Tisdale, or Nikki Reed.

