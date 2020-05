The daughter of actors Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin it has revolutionized social networks with a publication that is reminiscent of the more classic style of her mother.

In the image, which already has more than 25,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments, Ireland looks a blonde long hair wavy and a dress black.

With only 18 years, in 2013, the young man signed a contract with a prestigious fashion agency and debuted as a model in an editorial summery of the New York Post.