In its 47 years, Carmen Electra poses almost naked in a pile of tires

The actress Carmen Electra he rose to fame in the 90s thanks to her role on the television series “Baywatch” and his short career as a singer, but to date it has a good number of followers, amounting to more than a million in his account Instagram.

On that social network Carmen publishes all types of content (new and past), but also exposes its beauty, and was the surprise a few days ago to show a photo that shows almost naked in a pile of tires, demonstrating that at its 47 years continues to have a stunning body.

The sensual image belongs to one of the calendars of the actress, specifically that included a month dedicated to the american troops. That publication has given Carmen Electra until the time more than 37 thousand likes.

