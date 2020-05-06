Gymnast Gabby Douglas is accused of sexual abuse at the former medical Nassar

The gymnast american and triple olympic champion, Gabrielle Douglas revealed via their social networks have been a victim of sexual abuse by the former doctor of the american team, Larry Nassar.

Douglas is the third member of the women’s team gymnastics is declared the victim of abuse on the part of mr. Nassar.

In the statements which he made public in his account of Instagram, the olympic champion stated the reasons of his delay to report their abuse. “I did not share publicly my experiences because for years we were conditioned to remain silent, and honestly, some things were extremely painful.”

The double olympic medallist in London 2012 and olympic champion in Rio 2016, he repented of his statement last week, which said that “dressing sexy attracts the wrong audience”, in response to your former partner Aly Raisman, who, at the beginning of November revealed sexual abuse of Nassar.

Aly Raisman had order to put an end to the humiliation of the victims of sexual assault, claiming that the way a woman is dressed should not affect the look of the accusations.

However, Gabby Douglas he said in a tweet that was then deleted, that the women had the “responsibility to dress modestly and be stylish. Dress in a sexy/sexual attracts the crowd wrong.”

Douglas later apologized with his confession, “No matter what clothes you wear start, it never gives the right to anyone to harass or abuse you. That would be like saying that because the tights we used, it was our fault that Larry Nassar we have been abused”.

Aly Raismanwho was the captain of the team, reported in an interview that she was another of the young men sexually assaulted by the former medical Nassar, when she was 15 years old. Before, McKayla Maroneywinning two medals in London 2012revealed last month the abuse he suffered at the hands of the same doctor.

Nassar 54-year-old pleaded guilty to multiple sexual assault charges and faces 25 years in prison. The doctor is accused of harassing seven girls gymnastics team, is also being sued by more than 125 women and girls, and expected sentence after being accused of child pornography.

