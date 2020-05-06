Fan discover continuity errors in Endgame

Avengers: Endgame beat Avatar as the highest grossing movie in history, raising almost 2.8 billion dollars, but their commercial success does not mean that the film directed by the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo does not have any errors in script and performance.

While the idea of the tape was to pay homage to the earlier projects in the Movie Universe of Marvel, which thrilled the fans of the House of Ideas, it is true that the time travel left several loose ends and holes in the screenplay keep the film from perfection.

Now, a big fan and user of Tik Tok under the name @Laurisramirez10, went viral thanks to that he discovered another error in Endgame that involves Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

As you can see in the clip that will leave you at the end of the note, @Laurisramirez10 reminds us that Lang and Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) are sent on a mission to run the truck that allowed them to travel to the Realm of the Quantum. The scene continues with several heroes trying to navigate the Gauntlet of Infinity in the field of battle while the rest of the characters fight with Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his henchmen, but by observing in detail the background behind them, you can see Giant-Man, the giant version of Ant-Man being a part of the combat.

Of course, the presence of Giant-Man in the fight against the Titan Crazy has nothing of sense, since Scott can’t be in two places at once, so that we find here is a mistake of those responsible for the editing of the film that provide more arguments to criticize the realization of this.

It is known that originally there were more sub-plot of Ant-Man and Wasp, but the ideas had to be modified by the time. The scenes are moved and nobody noticed this error of continuity, adding a black spot in one of the most epic of the franchise.