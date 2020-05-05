Victoria Justice: there Will be a lot of slime sticky in the ceremony of the Kid’s Choice Awards Nickelodeon

Victoria Justice is the driver of the delivery of the Kid’s Choice Awards 2020, which were transmitted in a virtual way (Photo Getty Images) (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

(CNN Spanish) — Carried out the delivery of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: we can Celebrate Together, and as was expected, it was full of slime and celebrities and due to the pandemic coronavirus, for the first time it was transmitted in a virtual way from the home of all the guests and your host, the actress Victoria Justice.

Although the ceremony took place in the united States on may 2 and already knows the list of winners in Latin america will be able to see the Tuesday, may 5.

We talked to Victoria a day before the ceremony and assured us to be very excited: “I’m very excited and it is a great honor; I feel that is an opportunity so unique, the power to be the conductor of the Kids’ Choice Awards from my house, so I will definitely be very comfortable. In addition I will be officially the first woman to lead any of these awards, which is incredible. I started my career here and it is like returning home in this very special moment”.

What will be able to see the audience in this ceremony that will be broadcast from the home of all the celebrity guests?

“What I can say is that it will be an award ceremony very special. Everything will be from the homes of our guests; the winners will give their speeches of gratitude from their homes, and I think that is very cool because somehow we can see a little how their lives are. It’s going to be a lot of fun, there’s certainly a lot of slime sticky; there will be live performances and people and very special guests”.

Some of the celebrities participating this year are: Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and SSSniperWolf, among others. But without a doubt, the visitors who will generate more expectation is the cast of The Avengers: Endgame. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renne.

“The category of “Best film” it is always exciting for me, to see who gets the trophy and I can’t say who I’m excited to see more via Zoom. I am very curious to see what they do The Rock, Kristen Bell and Ellen DeGeneres. I’m sure that whatever you do, make me laugh a lot,” says the actress.

How do you prepare to lead this ceremony?

“I just want to have fun, taking nothing seriously and have a good time. There are that amuse the children that we see at home. I know that there will be a lot of slime and I prepare for it and, since I know that my clothes will surely go direct to the trash”

Nickelodeon will support the program No Kid Hungry, which seeks to end child hunger in the united States and will donate US$ 1 million for those affected by the covid-19. Victoria Justice says that she feels that the fact that there are children who suffer hunger, “is devastating and it makes me sad, and one of the reasons I am pleased to be the host of these awards is the donation of Nickelodeon. It seems to Me an incredible effort. What I can say is that all children deserve to know that they will have three meals a day and not have to worry about that, and I send my love and support.”

Don’t miss the ceremony of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: we can Celebrate Together, that is sure to be very fun as all the previous ones and that will be presented by Victoria Justice, on Tuesday, may 5th at 7:30 p. m., Colombia time; 8:00 p. m., hour of Argentina; 8:30 p. m., time from Venezuela and Chile and 9:00 p. m., time of Mexico. (Confirm the time in your country).

Complete list of winners:

TELEVISION:

Program of children’s TV favourite: Henry Danger

TV show family favorite: Stranger Things

Favorite Reality show: America’s Got Talent

TV presenter favourite: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s the Game of Games)

Animated series favorite: SpongeBob SquarePants

TV star female favorite: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

TV star male favorite: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

FILM:

Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame

Actress favorite film: Dove Cameron (Evil, Descendants 3)

Movie Actor favorite: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Favorite superhero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Animated movie favorite: Frozen 2

Female voice favorite animated movie: Beyonce (Nala, The Lion King)

Male voice favorite animated movie: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

MUSIC:

Female artist favorite: Ariana Grande

Male artist favorite: Shawn Mendes

Favorite band: BTS

Favorite song: “bad guy”- Billie Eilish

Musical collaboration favorite: “Miss”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Hair

Star global favorite music: Taylor Swift (North America)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

Star of social networks female favorite: Annie LeBlanc

Star of social networks male favorite: David Dobrik

Gamer’s favorite: SSSniperWolf

Favorite video game: Minecraft

Star of the music on social networks-favorite: JoJo Siwa

Sports star female favorite: Alex Morgan

Star sports male favorite: LeBron James

Influencer trendy latino: Skabeches

Fandom latino favorite: The Polynesian

Fandom brazilian: #Uniters