The ten dances of TikTok that brighten up the quarantine millions of people Today, Fashion

Outside the margins on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter is the universe TikTok, the social network largely has conquered the younger audience. The platform serves to share videos of very short duration by adding all sorts of filters and songs. And given its unstoppable growth it is understood that in these moments there is already a subculture, far from the vanity of Instagram, choose to express themselves and have fun through music. There is No week in which you do not create new choreography imitated by millions of users as if the casting of Fame, let’s dance! is involved. So thinking in these days that our houses are the only clubs that we can tread, since here we highlight the ten dances more viral and mimicked today by the tiktokers.

Renegade

When the rapper K Camp edited Lottery at the beginning of last year or was going through your head that, over the months, the theme would end up being one of the most viral of the planet. It all started when Jalaiah Harmon, a young student of dance for 14 years, on 25 September 2019 devised a choreography dubbed as Renegade at his home in Atlanta. The video first shared it in Funimate and after in your account of Instagram, but in a blink of an eye came up to TikTok and, once there, the thing went out of hand. Since then, millions of people, including Lizzo, or Kourtney Kardashian, have been inspired to emulate him with more or less grace. Yes, despite the fact that Harmon began to see how people tried to imitate her steps, it was not until last February that half the world heard about really who was the architect of the phenomenon thanks to a story published in The New York Times.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FukgMwwdwPM(/embed)

Cannibal

doRenegade it is too much for your uncoordinated body? As always, you can decantarte by a dance much more suitable for all audiences like this. One of the particularities of TikTok is that its users can put again fashion a song that was apparently forgotten. And that is what made Briana Hantsch (also of 14 years) from Illinois when, in February rescued Cannibalone of the first songs that we met Kesha in 2010. The artist, as it could not be otherwise, is delighted, and by way of gratitude, he did not hesitate to dance it to their 3.4 million followers on Twitter.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E71FfhDpOQ8(/embed)

Don’t Start Now

Dua Lipa has published in times of confinement Future Nostalgiathe best album pop of the year so far. Their first single of advancement, Don’t Start Nowhe also received a warm welcome in TikTok once the young Hannah Kaye Balanay share a video that had a message very clear and direct: “please, do my dance”. Millions of people have followed their indications, of course. The british singer will pearl the situation because, given the current circumstances, may not promote the album as she would like.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hGQWQtvaXg(/embed)

7 Rings

A good diva is always welcome in this social network. There is the case of Ariana Grande, whose 7 Rings still having a prosperous life more than a year after you have arrived to the shops and platforms, music streaming. Devin James, a young man from New Jersey 26 years, took advantage of a remix of the song DJ Flex and BasedPrince to be marked a little in the bedroom of her sister. At the beginning it was a mere anecdote, but that all changed when other users have been inspired by him and even called their mothers to stand in front of the camera of the mobile and burn a few calories in the family.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWiJS5bZSLI(/embed)

The Box

As in any other social network, the microcosm TikTok has its own stars. The most well-known is the american of 15 years, Charli D’amelio, who in these times is to pinpoint to reach out to the 44 million followers. Since mid January he has been seen on several occasions dancing The Box the rapper Roddy Ricch, so nobody should wonder that the song is one of the most frequent yet by these dates.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5NTNewa8yw(/embed)

Hit Every Beat Challenge

If at the time survived the boom of Macarena or Saturday Night of Whigfield, you have nothing to fear. This challenge does not cease to be an accelerated version of those songs that we danced to satiation during the second half of the nineties, only using our arms, in the nightclubs and festivals of the peoples. The only thing that changes here is what it sounds like, as these steps embrace a remix of the famous U Can’t Touch This of MC Hammer.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYAFRVhJIz0(/embed)

Say So

Virtually all parts of the singer Doja Cat has been received with enthusiasm by the community tiktokeralthough the most penetrating has been its recent Say So. A teenager from Alabama named Haley Sharpe decided to make a few funny steps to the song in question and, in record time, tens of millions of people they hung their videos, imitating her. Doja Cat, that silly not to have a hair, invited the own Sharpe to appear in the seventies official video for the theme. Since the end of February already has over 50 million views on Youtube, so the question is clear: who will be the next user of TikTok that you will have the opportunity to make a cameo for your favorite artist? Supported bets.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8ZdAVYu1vA(/embed)

Get Up

Fourteen years after seeing the light, that is to say, the Get Up of Ciara next to Chamillionaire is reconquering a new generation. From the end of 2019 the subject does not cease to sound in TikTok, especially since a teacher of the institute with the profile @beewright were surprised when their students bailándola. Millions of people have been inspired to do the same, including the professional dancers Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qD8dswN93Gk(/embed)

Number One Baby

If you say to any parishioner of TikTok that makes you the number one baby will be made in a jiffy. This is the dance created especially for the theme Relationship Young Thug and Future; in particular, for the verses “Had to take the time to cut ‘em off, I need help/I know how to make the girls go crazy/When you treat her like your number one baby”. The grace of the matter is in the end of the short performance by to see that you have a baby between the arms. And already, up here its difficulty.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYUERxYE-F8(/embed)

Attention

This is because they are big words. In the same way that at the end of the eighties there were many dislocations on the dance floor by the fault of voguing, to dance Attention of Todrick Hall we have to be aware of our limitations because it does not, it is not for everyone. This is not going into the ground and make the croquette, but open up literally of the legs and perform a few contortions gymnastics only to the extent of Almudena Cid or Simone Days.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YTXl2ttFj0(/embed)