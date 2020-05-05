The cameo more surprising Crisis on Infinite Earths

MADRID, 11 Dec. (CulturaOcio) –

In addition to all the superheroes of the Arrowverso and some new additions such as the various versions of Superman or Bruce Wayne, Crisis on Infinite Earths has delighted the fans with a cameo that’s already ahead of the rumours for months and that has finally become a reality.

((WARNING: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

Lucifer, played by Tom Ellisshe made her debut in the Arrowverso in the third installment of the crossover, when Constantine (Matt Ryan) Mia (Katherine McNamara) and Diggle (David Ramsey) travel to Earth 666. Until there is nudged to ask for a ride to Purgatory and try to recover the soul of Oliver (Stephen Amell). The beloved demon is left long enough to give Constantine a card that would help them, flirting with Mia and Diggle and then you follow their path.

This occurrence has surprised after that Ellis negara earlier this year his participation in the crossover. After being seen on the set of Crisis on Infinite Earths, Entertainment Tonight asked him if he had filmed scenes for the televised event, to which he replied: “Okay, look, this is what happens. I’m going to Vancouver for the weekend to visit my friend for her birthday and now all of a sudden, I’m in a different series! No! Sorry, fans“he said.

A white lie to save the surprise. “Ok, sorry for lying about Crisis on Infinite Earths. But we were desperately trying to keep it as a surprise, unfortunately some paparazzi spoiled the surprise, so that was a mild attempt to return to put the genie back in the bottle. Lucifer, however, does not lie“, tweeted the actor.