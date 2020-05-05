The baby boom of the coronavirus

As well as at the end of the Second World War, the return of soldiers to their homes caused a significant increase in the number of pregnancies at the time, giving life to the generation of baby boomers —they belong to our parents or our grandparents, it is very likely that the closeness of the couples during the quarantine imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 around the world, causing another massive wave of pregnancies in the world.

So soon, in between the famous, already we have a number of future babies that will be part of the generation baby boomers.2. Here, some of the celebrities who wrote to the stork and without you might realize…

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

The magazine US confirmed on the 28th of April last that the top model, Gigi Hadid, and the pop singer, exintegrante of the boy band, One Direction, who are in a relationship intermittent, are expecting their first child.

“Gigi always wanted to start a family with Zayn,” revealed a source to the publication. Two days later, the model was born in California, spoke about her pregnancy on the show interview of Jimmy Fallon.

“Obviously, we would have preferred to proclaim him in our own terms, but we are very happy, excited and grateful for the support of all and their good wishes,” said the model to Fallon.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich

According to CNN, Saturday 2 may, the star of the series Glee announced via Instagram her pregnancy with a photo that shows his belly, posing barefoot and with a maxivestido blue; the caption reads simply: “Very grateful,” with an emoji of a yellow heart. Leah married her husband, the man of business Zandy Reich, in march 2019. This will be their first baby together. The star had not been seen in public for a few months and last week the rumors of her pregnancy began to circulate, until she confirmed it directly. Friends of the actress and singer, as Emma Roberts and Ashley Tisdale, the congratulated warmly on the social network.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

On April 25 the magazine People confirmed that the pair formed by the star of Guardians of the Galaxy and the daughter of the protagonist of Terminator, are expecting their first baby, citing multiple sources. In January, Chris revealed to the program Entertainment Tonight he saw “many children” in his future with Katherine, and that she wants to spend more time “just enjoying life”.

The star of the comedy Parks and recreation, then said: “I Always wanted to be that man that works to live and not live to work. I would like to spend a lot more time on the farm, fishing and watching many sunsets”.

Katherine and Chris were married in June last year on a ranch, in Montecito, California. While this is the first pregnancy of Katherine, Pratt has Jack, six years ago, with his former wife, the actress Anna Faris.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome

Well, yes, the beloved Ron Weasley, the saga of Harry Potterwill be a dad for the first time with his girlfriend of many years ago, Georgia Groome.

People magazine confirmed on April 10 that, despite the fact that the couple kept their relationship away from the public life, was seen meeting in London doing the shopping and the tummy of Georgia, it was already obvious. Shortly after, a representative of the lovebirds confirmed the news to the publication, and requested respect for her privacy at this time. It is the first baby for both of the actress of 28 years, as the actor of 31.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

The Spanish expert on yoga, author and television personality, 36, announced on April 6 that she and her husband, the american actor of 62 years, Alec Baldwin, are expecting their fifth child together, after the loss of two pregnancies.

“I’ll leave the baby talk for me because I don’t have words to express how that makes us feel,” said Hilaria via Instagram, when you show your pregnancy.

“Everything is perfect in health. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again”.

For Hilaria will be your fifth son and the sixth for Alec, who is the father of Ireland Baldwin, age 24, with his former wife, the actress, Kim Basinger.