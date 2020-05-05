In march 2001, in the beginning of the school year, a pop trio burst onto the radio and it stuck like gum in many heads of the country: Stereo 3, built by Gianfranco Foschino, Vittorio Montiglio and Ignacio Rosselot.

The project, created by the duo Pac Man (Cristián Heyne and Koko Stambuk, who also produced two generations of Supernova), was a success, although it did not last long: a year later, there were only a memory, leaving only an album called Starting from Zero.

There were not many records of the passage of Stereo 3 on the planet, and for that, we rescued one of the few interviews he gave to media writing, published in April 2001 in the journal Passion for Music, distributed by the Feria del Disco. The note is written by the same chairman, Victor Fuentes Besoain.

Stereo 3: Pants pop

If the disk From Scratch hit stores at the end of march, and shortly before he began playing the single and the video “Dare to accept it”, which tells in words and pictures the love of a young man by an older woman, the group recorded the topics the last year. The mixture was made in January last, and the mastering in February. Its premiere was on Sunday, march 25 in the program Come With Me.

– Why it took so much in being born a male group pop chileno?

Nacho: Here there are many rock groups, as well as in Argentina there is too much cumbia and lack more techno. No one else had dared. It is a big risk.

Giancarlo: Along with Supernova we are the forerunners of the wave of pop in Chile. To do a good project not only missing a lot of desire but also a group of human good and of a high quality in the lyrics and the composition. Vittorio: For us it would be super gratifying that in one or two years more to appear other bands that we follow. This will mean that we did well and are following our steps.

– Do you feel close to groups like’n Sync, Backstreet Boys or Five?

N: Nearby we don’t feel anyone, but our influences are all that music. Them, the Christina Aguilera. All of that musical background is within the pop.

G: What we have in common is that we like the music. I without music I get depressed. I feel bad if I go a day without listening to it.

V: By the wave, by the game, and because they are more relaxed, we feel close to Five. They do not care so much of the choreography or of being impeccable on stage.

G: Our show is not based on the imitation of other groups but what we feel when we sing.

– How would you like to make your own songs in the next albums?

N: Clear and actually on this first album, we bring our ideas and we correct things that we didn’t like or that we do not fit according to our ages. I’ve already done some songs that are not very far from the style.

G: I have not composed anything, but I’ve had several ideas of songs. I would like to make letters in English, but perhaps in a different style. In the future, I don’t know. It all depends on how we evolve.

V: Like Nacho, I play guitar. Also a bit of keyboards and bass. I got fed up with the songs. Some have nothing to do with the style, but others yes. I’d love to include topics on another disk, although I do not know if the whole disk as compositions of our own. At least I’d like to include a song or two.

N: We would also like to incorporate some guitarreos our in live performances, where one makes the strumming and the other solos and scores.

As a bonus, the magazine includes small tabs with the birth of theStereo 3, their musical background and their influences.