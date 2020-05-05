Script for Ant-Man 3 could change because of Evangeline Lilly

While the world is half collapse, with its inhabitants resguardándose within their houses to counteract the pandemic of the new coronavirus Covid-19… Evangeline Lilly sends her children to camp. Last week the actress Ant-Man conducted a series of comments that upset a number of people, including Sophie Turner, who said that it was irresponsible to superimpose your freedom on the health of the other people. The case, is that Lilly does not want to remain in isolation and for that reason is now concocting lies that the history of Ant-Man 3 they could be changed completely.

Lilly also hinted that the new coronavirus outbreak may be a hoax, and that only dealt with exaggerations. Many fans of the MCU have demanded that they outside farewell. And while it seems that she still will star in Ant-Man 3in We Got This Covered reported that after the comment of Evangeline, Marvel Studios would have made the decision to “minimize severely their participation in the plot”.

As they explain, ” the history of Ant-Man 3 he would focus on the adventures of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dine (Evangeline Lilly) as a kind of “wanderer in the style of James Bond”. However, the controversy created by Lilly it would have made you change your opinion with Marvel Studios and in time to present this version of the project, focusing on the relationship of Scott with his daughter Cassie… aside Hope.

One way or another, that Lilly has let down the fans Ant-Man has the positive side that we could see the rise of a new hero in the MCU.