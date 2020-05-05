¡Sagas successful! Bet for one to see a marathon of movies in quarantine

While

currently for many citizens of the world, the confinement is a

torture and a aburrimien to total, even say that because all the days seem

Sundays, there is an endless list of activities that we can do and seeing movies is

one of them.

To sit, to live with our family, if that is the case, sharing something that we like, is one of the most fast, easy, and fun.

But

decide which marathon of movies to see that is the decisive part, will have to

start.

For this

we’ll leave you a list of sagas that have marked footprint in the history of cinema and

that have been successful. For everyone’s taste and for all ages:

1.- Matrix.- If yours is the idea that there is a real world and a virtual one, you can watch this series from the Wachowski brothers embodied by Keanu Reeves as Neo. The movies are The Matrix (1999) then The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and finally The Matrix Revolutions (2003).

2.- Star Wars.- Who has not seen any of these legendary films? If not, this is your chance to see characters that have marked the destiny of many. Although the saga begins with a tape made in 1977, they are considered to be prequels. Soon-to-be will be able to see the new Star Wars film in theaters (since the end of the quarantine), so that is something to heat.

3.- Resident Evil.- If you love zombie movies and apocalypse, the saga of Resident Evil may be your choice. In addition to enjoying the beautiful Milla Jovovich as heroine Alice, you should know that some scenes were filmed in the Laguna Salada to Mexicali, with extras of this city who enjoyed the hot weather being zombies.

4.- Harry Potter.- To many things of magic they call the attention. So from The Philosopher’s Stone until the Deathly hallows part 2, there is much to see and be entertained for hours and hours.

5.- But let us not forget the lovers of the box, which also have their corazonsito film with Rockystarring Sylvester Stallone.

6.- If the action and the suspense you love, the Agent 007 it is present from the year 1962 may be of your liking.

7.- StarTrek or Travel to the Stars is one of the most famous sagas of all time in the cinema, then, has led many to the space with their characters that has brought them to the fans to be incarnated as them at trade fairs, film.

8.- But if yours is the adventure, the mystery and up to the fun, you can enjoy entirely Indiana Jonesthe creation of Steven Spielberg. Some of the movies are Indiana Jones and the Hunters of the lost ark, Indiana Jones and the temple of doom, Indiana Jones and the last crusade and Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull, which is the most recent.

Other titles of Sagas that you can look for are: Terminator, Pirates of the Caribbean, Alien, the lord of The rings, Twilight, The Hunger Games, X-Men, The godfather and Batman.

If you liked this list of recommendations, share it and

if you think we missed any, add a comment on what those sagas.