Reveal images of the villains of ‘The New Mutants’… and they are creepy!

Images of the leaf, Smiley Men and Demon Bear.

We are so excited! We have new images of the tape Marvel, The New Mutantsdirected by Josh Boone. They show stunning visual effects, in addition to introducing us to two villains: Demon Bear and the Smiley Men. Although the film has faced a lot of delays and does not yet have a new release date, this has not prevented to continue with your marketing campaign.

Thanks to the magazine Cinefex, we can see more precise details of the film, as Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy) entering into the very Blade, or the face of a fearsome Demon Bear, who long fire in his eyes. As well as observed in different planes to the Smiley Men and their shiny dentures; and Cecilia Reyes using her super powers to generate force fields around his teammates.

The long-awaited, and delayed, all this is joined by the coronavirus, The New Mutants, starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Henry Behind, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga. While we are waiting they announce their definite release date, we get to know more about these tremendous villains in action.

(Cover photo: Marvel)