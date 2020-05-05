Querétaro and Toluca achieve a point after a draw to one

The match, held this Friday in the Corregidor of Queretaro and that faced Querétaro and Toluca he ended up with a tie at one between the two contenders. The two computers were running different luck in their previous encounters. Querétaro he confronted the party with the intention of adding more points to his locker after a 1-1 draw in the last duel held in front of Pachuca. With respect to the visiting team, Toluca came from 2-0 defeat at home to Monterrey in the last match played. After the result obtained, the local team stood in sixth position, while Toluca stayed in thirteenth place at the end of the party.

The first half of the game began in the face for Tolucathat he premiered his goal tally thanks to the success of face-to goal of Leonardo Fernandezending in this way the first part with the score of 1-0.

After the break, the first part got the goal for the home side, which put the tables with a goal of Jorge Aguilar in the 60 minute, ending the clash with a final result of 1-1.

Both coaches made changes in the banks of alternates. The coach Querétaro gave input Jonathan Perlaza, Enrique Triverio and Omar Arellano by Jeison Lucumi, Michael Perez and Betsiel Hernandezwhile Toluca gave input Kevin Castaneda by Felipe Pardo.

The referee showed four yellow cards. The locals saw two of them (Ariel Nahuelpan and Michael Perez) and the visiting team saw two cards, specifically Giovanny Leon and William da Silva.

After this tie at the conclusion of the meeting, Querétaro it is ranked in the sixth place of the table with 14 points. For its part, Toluca with this point got the thirteenth place with 10 points at the end of the match.

On the next day of the Liga MX Clausura Querétaro play against Morelia at home, while Toluca will face in his feud against Atlas Guadalajara.