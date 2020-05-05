Nikki Bella is still crying for his break with John Cena ｜ Superluchas

The fact that Nikki Bella has not fully accepted your break up with John Cena we see the first of this month of August, when he was asked if he would have a double date with her boyfriend, and the girlfriend of the wrestler. She made it clear that there are limits and denied emphatically that that will happen. Even said that it is soon. The 16-time World Champion nor has been accepted, but in your case it has never been proven to be so directly open with her love life.

Instead, she has done so. More recently, in the pódcast that you share with your sister, the Fine Podcast. The former fighter confirmed that still crying for John Cena.

“In terms of how to overcome a breakup, you have to do all the work by yourself. You have to love yourself and each day do something that makes you feel better. Also you have to stop crying. That is something that my coach helps me a lot. Because there are still days that I cry for my break. We were together for a long time, we had an awesome relationship, a great bond, we feel a lot of love for one another. When I need to cry, I just do it, because crying is healing. Not hold my tears but I find a quiet place and cry. And also I meditate”.

It is totally understandable, but also somehow surprising, not because it has been a while since the rupture, but because Bella is coming out also from a few months ago with Artem Chigvintsev. We’re not going to get into what he / she will say the dancer of these words.

You never know what’s going to happen in the future, you can that Beautiful Dinner and resume their normal loving relationship and marry. Nor can we say if the two want to do it. He is also in a relationship and seems happy. Although she also seems. What he / she will say the wrestler of these words?