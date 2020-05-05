Milla Jovovich releases a photo breastfeeding her daughter Osian

Milla Jovovich and her photo more tender on Instagram: breastfeeding your daughter Osian

A couple of months ago, at the beginning of February, Milla Jovovich gave birth to her third daughter, Osian, who we know well because the actress Ukrainian has not stopped her from posting baby photos on Instagram since then. Blonde, with some beautiful and enormous blue eyes, the baby looks a lot like the other two daughters of the protagonist of the saga “Resident Evil”: Ever, 12 years; and Dashiel Edan, 5.

Since then Milla has been hypothesized to baby, this is huge for his two months of life. The interpreter claims that he is very aroused and that the child is very sleepless. And among the things he has shown us is that she he has chosen to breastfeed, and she has shown on Instagram. Up to here nothing new, it’s to give the chest is an option absolutely normal, but what we liked is the comment that accompanies the image in which, among other things, says that you have to breastfeed is one of your favorite moments of the day.

“I am very grateful for these quiet moments with my baby. Have to breastfeed is one of my favorite moments of the day. This sweet little “cupcake” looking at me with his eyes moving, his small hands, his incredible scent, this hair fluffy. I appreciate a lot this period of our lives. A moment in my life, but that will bring the best memories when you look back,” says Milla Jovovich. More tender, impossible.

The birth of Osian got to photograph his older sister, Ever, published in Instagram on February 2, ahead Mile, with the first image of the whole family. The actress wanted to keep secret the arrival of a new baby to the family to surprise their fans, but it couldn’t be. And you took it with humor.

