Michelle Obama calls on the phone to the citizens of Washington who remain at home

The first reaction of many was to think about what had to be a joke. Still others will curse themselves for not having responded to the call: in the united States, the plague of the robocalls the phone version of junk mail, has killed the impulse to answer when the phone rings. But thousands of washingtonians have taken a good surprise this week when attending a call from a local number: “Hi, I’m Michelle Obama.”presents with clarity the former first lady of the united States.

“Part of mayor Bowser –explains in his unmistakable voice, after a brief pause– I wanted to spend information about the offer of tests for free coronavirus for the inhabitants of the district of Columbia who have symptoms”. Call personally to 700,000 neighbors of Washington was impossible, so they have resorted to one of those call-pre-recorded for that Michelle Obamaone of the figures democrat most admired by americans, detail the signs that may indicate the presence of the virus and explain how to take time to take a free diagnostic test.













Malia and Sasha have left their halls of residence and have returned to Washington with their parents

“Remember that we ask you to stay at home unless you need to go to the doctor, to make purchases of food or essential products or go to work. Thank you and, please, DC, stay at home,” concludes the former prime lady, a 56-year-old, who has also decided to lend a hand during the crisis of the coronavirus reading every Monday one of his children’s stories are favorites in american public television, the prestigious PBS, and then hangs in YouTube. The Gruffalo and The small very hungry caterpillar are some of the books on your list. Your goal, share your passion for reading, helping the children and “to give a well-deserved break to parents and caregivers” in these times of “so much stress”.

Life has also changed in the house of Obama to make it –except for the fact that they live in a huge mansion– much more similar to that of any mortal in quarantine. His youngest daughter, Sasha, left the nest last year to go to the college in Michigan but she, as the eldest, Malia, who is studying at Harvard, have had to leave their halls of residence and return to Washington with their parents.

“We’re trying to structure our days,” explained the former first lady in a call with her friend presenter Ellen DeGeneres. “We’re all here. The girls have returned because the universities are now working over the internet and they are locked in their rooms following their online classes”. And them… “I Think that Barack is… I don’t know where it is. I was talking on the phone. I just finished a conference call… we are Simply trying to maintain a routine, but also we use Netflix and we are on plan to relax”.









Storyteller. Each Monday, Michelle read one of his favorite stories in the public television american

(instagram)



The confinement, he argues, can come out positive things. “To us has forced us to sit down with each other, to have actual conversations, ask questions and discover how to keep us occupied with something more than the tv or computers,” explained Obama. Your family has found the same thing that many others during these past weeks: “This is a good exercise to remind us that we just don’t need many of the things that we have”.

The accessibility of Michelle Obama as first lady, which was doing sports in meshes with children and planting a garden, contrasts with the coldness of his successor, Melania Trump. His call to the residents of Washington –a city deeply democrat– caused “a wave of nostalgia” and the emotions they recalled the pride we felt when a couple of african-americans moved to the White House, a building built by slaves. “Our longing for Michelle is really a longing for the times in which our leaders were trying to calm us down, inspire us, lead us…,” wrote Petula Dvorak in The Washington Post on the same day that Donald Trump suggested to inject disinfectants to patients to kill the coronavirus.







