Marvel Comics sent again this month, the star of the WWE Becky Lynch has a role in the Marvel movie and more 👍 News RTV

What villain comes to the next episode Batwoman? When Marvel Comics start uploading comics again? It is Green arrow and Canary What still going to happen or what? What comic book character would you make? Lena Headey you want to play? Which Wonder a film could star in the WWE Becky Lynch appear in? That makes Kevin Smith know about The court in Snyder of Justice league? All that and more in this edition of Bit superhero.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfbK7YxK_N4(/embed)

The upcoming episode 19 of the first season of Batwoman on The CW will present the villain called Silence.

The flash star Grant Gustin Pandemic closed the conversations revealed about the extent of your current contract.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3lAgAloqMQ(/embed)

Marvel sat down for a session of video games live Marvel Spider-man for the PlayStation 4. Watch and enjoy.

Marvel Comics will begin to send comics back from May 27, with distribution by Diamond Comics.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJoJtVbnToM(/embed)

Superchica you have to assume Rama Khan and Leviathan in the upcoming episode 18 of the fifth season of the program.

Daredevil star Charlie Cox he had to refuse several role because I was waiting for that to happen the fourth season.

Conceptual artist Ryan Meinerding he shared an alternative design the early version Mark 1 Iron man‘S armor.

Green arrow and Canary star Katherine McNamara says that he is not sure about the state of the series.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to divide this up into THREE pages. Click on the above link to proceed to the next page of Superhero Bits.

Interesting posts from around the Web: