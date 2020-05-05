Lily Collins and Simon Pegg join talks of Tribeca on line

Ivett Salgado

Mexico city / 04.05.2020 16:23:45

The Tribeca Film Festival it started with a series of exclusive conversations with actors and creators of some of the stories that are part of the festival through Tribeca Talks at Homean alternative proposal, which began yesterday afternoon through Facebook with Lily Collins and Simon Pegg the protagonists of Inheritance.

“When I read the story I found interesting, because it had not had the opportunity of interpreting a character like this, a girl who rediscovers and at the same time rediscover the connection they have with their parents. This journey of the character is so intense that it made me think about certain things in my life,” said Lily, during the talk in Facebook.

Inheritance it is a thriller of independent court directed by Vaughn Stein on what happens to a family when the patriarch dies and his wife and daughter receive a mysterious inheritance, the twist of the plot comes when the two discover that the last will and testament of the deceased could end up destroying their lives.

The talks of Tribeca will take place periodically with different personalities, until may 15, a day which will be a talk on the same platform with the cast of The Greatseries starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, who will be linked to from their homes, just prior to the release of this story on Hulu.