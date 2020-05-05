Kvitova change of countenance on a tennis court

The double champion of Wimbledon (2011/2014), Petra Kvitovareturned to a track tennis during the previous week, then eased the confinement by the Covid-19 in Czech Republic. Kvitova, of 30 yearsreached to be the number 2 the world in a given moment of his career. Currently, the owner of a “left-handed exquisite”, was “frozen” in the box 12 the ranking female, to lack of competencies formal circuit since two months ago.

Kvitova has insisted on polishing the physical condition at home during the running of the bulls and was able to return to tennis, after his country lifted the ban on playing tennis, though this is under stringent sanitary measures to avoid a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Petra viralizó a video in slow motion, rehearsing for their service and stated: “The restrictions are beginning to rise slowly, it feels really good to go back to hitting the tennis ball again.”

The last official appearance the tennis player was in the Open from Qatar (Doha) in February, when they beat the number one in the world, the australian Ashleigh Barty (6-4/2-6/6-4) in the instance semi-final, but then lost to the belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (3-6/3-6), in hand-to-hand for the title.

There are No championships on the professional circuit of tennis to the July 12, and the future will be delineated by the governing bodies of tennis. For now, and during the following two months, all will be subject to what happens at the level of health care.

Supports the fusion of the ATP and the WTA

Petra Kvitova showed his inclination towards the fusion of the bodies that govern tennis male and female, ATP and WTA, respectively, in the middle of the deep crisis that caused the pandemic of novel coronavirus worldwide. The initiative sparked through a tip “virtual” (tweet) of the swiss Roger Federer, who quickly received support from other colleagues. Among others, supported the proposal to push the idea of the Romanian Simona Halep.

Outdoor

The tennis player has seen very happy lately, fighting the stress with walks and jogs in the open air, has even made postings in their social networks during their tours, in which she is surrounded by beautiful landscapes and the lush trees.