Jose Bono Jr., Beatrice of York and other weddings deferred by the coronavirus | People

The crisis of the coronavirus have been forced to celebrate a wedding without guests or directly to postpone them by the decision of the bride and groom who want to celebrate such a special day surrounded by family and friends. Is what has happened to several well-known characters, who, throughout these days have been confirming the postponement of their links.

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

The little brother of the duchess of Cambridge, James Middleton, announced last October its commitment to the French Alizee Thevenet, whose relationship was confirmed at the beginning of 2019. Finally the couple has decided to postpone their wedding so that all guests can attend”, according to pointing to the newspaper Daily Mail. “Celebrate a wedding to franco-british it is impossible to in the coming months and is likely to still be difficult even in the summer,” explained a friend of the couple to the british newspaper.

Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The wedding most awaited of this year in the british court has also been affected. The link between Beatrice of York and the entrepreneur Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was planned for 27 may, but by mid-last month the eldest daughter of prince Andrew of England —the third son of Elizabeth II— and Sarah Ferguson was forced to cancel it. In the beginning they spoke of a reduction in the number of guests, but now the cancellation is final. “There are No plans to change the wedding venue or to celebrate a wedding more great. They are not even thinking on your link now. There will come a time in which to reorganize everything, but has not yet arrived,” said a spokesperson of the couple to the magazine People.

José Bono Rodríguez and Aitor Gomez

José Bono Rodríguez, son of the former minister, the socialist José Bono, and Aitor Gomez had planned to be the “I do” next June. In a first moment raised to postpone the wedding until September, which required them to celebrate a festival with masks and without the assistance of all your family and friends. For this reason, have decided that this will not be held until July of next year.

Chicago and Miguel Sánchez Encinas

On the 14th of June was the date scheduled for Chicago and the urologist Miguel Sánchez Encinas. But with so much extension of the alarm status of the couple has opted for stopping it until the end of the crisis of the coronavirus. These days the singer is in his home in Madrid while the doctor fights with other health against the pandemic. “I care very much for him and I am very aware. When you return from work, take a coffee, we talked of other things, we see a series…”, has told the extriunfita the magazine Hello!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

They met three years ago, it promised to make one and it is unknown the date for the wedding, but Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have already announced that they are going to postpone. “Already we will see what happens. The truth is that I have no idea what’s going to happen in regards to the dates and everything else,” told the singer in the program of Ellen DeGeneres on the suspension of the ceremony. When the situation stabilizes, the artist will marry for the fourth time, while for the former player of baseball will be his second marriage.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

In early December, Emma Stone announced via Instagram his engagement with the comedian Dave McCary. The couple was scheduled to pass by the altar in mid-march, according to published by the website Page Six. But the pandemic and, therefore, the restrictions on the number of people that can be gathering during this period, forced the actress and her boyfriend to delay the wedding. It is still unknown the new date on the that will the “I want”.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

For the moment there will be no wedding, but a baby on the way. This is the first child for Katy Perry and the second for Orlando Bloom, who already has Flynn Bloom, his marriage of three years with the model Miranda Kerr. The singer and the actor would have liked that link to outside in the winter, but not giving them time, and now in full crisis of the coronavirus have had to postpone it again. His idea was to celebrate it in Japan with more than 150 guests.

