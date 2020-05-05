Joe Keery spoke about the new season of Stranger Things

A lot of it is speculated with regard to the fourth season of Stranger Thingsbut what is certain is that, for the moment, do not know so many details on the new installment of the series from Netflix.

To compensate a little the lack of information, Joe Keery spoke with the portal Gamers Radar, and confessed that Stranger Things 4 it’s going to be “much more scary” than its predecessors.

“It’s pretty amazing: the brothers Duffer really they do”, said the young about what to expect from Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the strip.

Subsequently, the person in charge of interpreting Steve Harrington on the screen of the giant of the streaming remarked:

“I think this year, although I know I say this every year, definitely going to be a lot more terrifying than the previous, because the last year was quite dark.”

With regard to the future of his character, Keery just announced that the best friend of Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) we will say goodbye to the uniform that was in the season 3 to be an employee of Scoops Ahoy, the ice cream parlor located in the Starcourt Mall that had great significance during the more recent episodes.

“I know that this disguise served its purpose and I’m glad you withdrew it. What I have at home for Halloween? I do not, unfortunately. Will not let me keep it. What a day!”, stated the actor.

It should be recalled that this original production of Netflix was one of the many whose recording had to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus. The filming of the fourth season began in Atlanta earlier this year, but was suspended on 16 march in the wake of the pandemic. Because of this, it is speculated that its release, which according to the own Jim Hopper (David Harbour) would occur at the beginning of 2021, should be delayed.