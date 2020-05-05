From the Pixie to the Bob, this year the hair is worn short

The trends in hair styles and hair cuts the we were able to appreciate in the Awards Golden Globes.

This gala has served us as an excellent gauge to see how the natural make-up-or-less reloaded will be preferred this year. The smoky eyes were conspicuous by their absence, were very few that dared to use it, such was the case of Rooney Mara and Shailene Woodley.

Definitely, be as natural as possible is what of today, applies to both the make-up like hairstyles.

What are the false eyelashes to enhance the look, the use of shadows rose, matte or slightly metallic and lip pink or nude. A touch of blush on the cheeks and ready.

In the part of hairstyles, cut bob is the king par excellence, this 2020. Style is very versatile that you can comb in different ways.

The stripe in the middle is an ideal complement. Stars like Lucy Boynton and Greta Gerwig, as confirmed in their looks from red carpet at the Golden Globes. The short version, type a page, you can style it with loose waves or marked, but it is also used alaciado or with wet effect.

Another type of cut for this year will be the pixie, short, very short. Charlize Theron wore and straight hairstyle side, while Zoë Kravitz used it almost to the rapa, wearing very well your curly hair.

If you’re considering a change of look, check out the options that we show you today.

Pixie cut

Charlize Theron is a maximum exponent of this court. This styling will sit well with all face type. For women with round face are meant to sharpen the features, so that should give you volume at the top and leaving a few long locks for the area of the ears. If it is face square, you had to leave it longer in back.