Festivals: Critique of “My Salinger Year”, Philippe Falardeau, with Sigourney Weaver, and Margaret Qualley (Opening Movie) – #Berlinale



The very fact that you have decided to start this 70th edition of the Berlinale with this film, it is a fact that in itself makes a difference. Clear that makes it not so much that privileged place was occupied by Wes Anderson. But your universe exceeds the genres and there certainly prevailed over his character as author. I doubt as to whether the latter can be predicated of the canadian Philippe Falardeau (who, in our country we know from the theatrical release of Professor Lazharpossibly his best film).

Is that My Salinger Years doesn’t stop responding to the new mandates of certain mainstream, which has managed to collect (in homeopathic doses) places, rhythms, and characters born of the “indie”, in this case in New York (or almost should I say Manhattan). The protagonist is an aspiring writer (Margaret Qualley, the revelation of Once upon a time… in Hollywood) who moves to NYC and, trapped by his bohemian life, haunted by his halo, he ends up working as a secretary in a literary agency. His antagonist, but at the same time, his model, is his boss, a radiant Sigourney Weaver, that transmits elegance to the film as a whole. The world of the writers, the clever idea of leaving an almost out-of-field to one’s own Salinger in the title, allows you to play with the myth and the reality, with the purported glitz and the bureaucratic details of the everyday becoming.

Characters believable and lovable, performances, committed and empathetic and, so that no one will say that this is too square, some time walk and some playful moments in sound and visual. In the always difficult and controversial world of the films opening, the choice has not been bad in this case.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_SMzkh7NmM(/embed)

