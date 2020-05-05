Festivals: a Critique of “DAU. Natasha”, by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy and Jekaterina Oertel (Official Competition) – #Berlinale

-The director of 4 presented the first installment (145 minutes) of this promised series megalómana built around the figure of the physicist Lev Davídovich Landáu. -The second part, DAU.Degeneratsia , co-directed by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy with Ilya Permyakov, also premiered in this edition of the German festival (in this case in the section Berlinale Special) and has a duration of 6 hours.

At this point, it seems that you’ve already said everything I could say about the project DAU and yet, even after having (finally!) a first contact with the creature, it gives the feeling that we still know absolutely nothing about it. This could be a source of frustration, but in reality it is the assertion that the Russian filmmaker Ilya Khrzhanovskiy, master mind behind this experiment film big big, got more complicated: living up to the immense expectations raised over the years, shored up all of them with a touch of mystery that would put the willies. Were the optimum ingredients for the broth of cultivation of the legends.

For very paradoxical as that may sound, it is comforting to know that the enigma around DAU has not waned, even after more than two and a half hours of projection DAU. Natasha (one of the films most radical I’ve ever seen in the Official Section in Competition of a major festival). I still know practically nothing of the issue, and it is well that it should be so, since it was the mystery that led me to the delusional project designed by Khrzhanovskiy (here with co-direction of Jekaterina Oertel). In fact, sleep with that this process of exploration never end. We speak of a size so elefantiásicas –for the entire project of DAU, Khrzhanovskiy shot 700 hours of film in 35mm, recorded 8,000 hours of dialogue, edited between 13 and 15 films and was used to 10,000 extras and 400 main characters–, that we inevitably approach the limit impossible for the infinite. And in the infinite it should always remain this movie of movies. In fact, I write this text with the stimulating and fast-paced fear never come to the end, because, honestly, right now I don’t know how one can stop talking of DAU. Yes I know, at least, how to get started.

The colossal in frontal plane. In 4the previous project of Khrzhanovskiy, we could already sense the great ambitions of the filmmaker. The film began with a sequence of shocking: in an alley, at night, a handful of dogs were meekly lying down on the asphalt. After a few seconds of silence and calm, an army of giant drills tyres invaded the box, troubled him to the poor animal and made reign the chaos, noise and, of course, the destruction. The calm arose in a latent violence that broke out in an uncontrollable fashion in the blink of an eye. The alibi for this feast of degeneration noted at the follow-up, over more than two hours, three characters who had met in a bar in Moscow to drown them with alcohol and lies, the sorrows of your miserable existence.

To the orders of Khrzhanovskiy, the camera was at the point I was rolled, on more than one occasion, by hordes of snow thrower; military aircraft of dimensions gargantuescas danced a dance it was terrific; and families of peasant rode covens with the necessary complicity of rag dolls with properties of voodoo magic. A combined reconcentrated from nihilism Russian in the Motherland and the human condition are rendered in the same way and at the same frantic pace, in an exercise almost prophetic of revelations such as the How difficult is to be a godfrom Aleksey German.

The colossal multiscreen. DAU it is presented as a mega-project set in the Soviet Union and focused on the figure of Lev Davídovich Landáu, winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics in the year 1962, a man already surrounded by disturbing unknowns. With this premise in mind, we move on DAU. Natasha, whose scenes are developed mainly in a bar, a meeting point between workers, officials and, of course, to scientists, although here the laboratories and experiments dealing with a discrete (and disturbing) background. In fact, the scientific field almost seems like an excuse to introduce a key character in the life of the Natasha in the title: waitress and regent of the cantina. That is to say, that the letter chosen by Khrzhanovskiy to present DAU it is no more than a small, insignificant, satellite in the universe of the planet for the historical fiction. So, for example, the much-hyped mega-scenario that had to play the city of DAU (in the manner of Synecdoche, New York, Charlie Kaufman) is barely seen in a short sequence. The rest takes place in interiors and suffocating in that, interestingly, we end up finding what we were looking for. DAU it is, in the end, an invitation to allow oneself to be engulfed, against common sense, for something gigantic.

In Dau. Natasha, we peered into the abyss of the hand gestures are more recognizable in the cinema of cruelty. The intensity, elevated to levels that go far beyond the simple excess, is borne of a few tracking shots nervous and febrile, and a mounting frenetic that delves into a ubiquitous violence. After an intense working day, Natasha is picking up the canteen next to another waitress who is supposedly on his orders. It happens that the second opinion that has already worked enough, so you try to go home negligiendo their professional responsibilities. From this small matter, causing a fight between the two that, in fact, will be the keynote in all that is to come. From a small grain of sand, causing a mountain of proportions, indeed, colossal.

Khrzhanovskiy takes the bodies to the limit in a similar way to the last Abdellatif Kechiche, splicing opulent performances in the guise of quarrels at home, holiday celebration or unexpected visitors of the secret services. Everything is guionizado but captured with such crudeness that it seems that the actors get drunk, copulate and abuse of truth. In the successive climaxes, she even seems to load with the camera is a torture for the operator. Violence spreads everywhere, fueled by the running film. DAU. Natasha it is, in the end, a study of the mechanisms used by the totalitarian regimes to vampirizar human relations. Practically all of the encounters between the characters bear the stamp of authoritarianism. Natasha strives to be your assistant meets the tasks that are entrusted to him to assert his supposed superiority on the social scale.

The perverse game that proposes DAU. Natasha consists of see who is on top, and who is crushed underneath. The winner, by the way, is always the one who manages to defeat his “rival”, who deprives him of his human condition, turning it into another bulge into the mass of submissive. It does not matter if the operation is performed with methods recreational-recreational or clean punch, as the outcome and the motivations are always the same. The viewer is able to maintain the gaze fixed on the screen, you will discover one of these objects, films that appear once in the life. First screen over, tap to continue exploring; tap continue to be lost in DAU.

