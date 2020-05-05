Do you remember Jade from Victorious? Look at how it looks now

In the year of 2010 premiered on the channel Nickelodeon the famous and successful series Victorious, which was extended to four seasons due to its popularity, ending up the year 2013 with 57 chapters, where we met the fantastic Tori Vega played by Victoria Justice.

In the series, Tori is a singer on the rise who goes to a school for artists called Hollywood Arts. Here she meets her new friends, Beck, Cat, Robbie, André, and Jade. This last above-mentioned, in the first episodes is the one in charge of making life impossible to Tori on their first day of class.

Jade had a difficult role to forget, because you carried a stylish dark punk with the hair bleached and piercings in the face. Many young people felt identified with the personality of Jade, who was as cold and hard due to the education of their parents.

Currently Liz Gillies with only 26 years of age, continues to triumph as he played the role of Fallon Carrington on the series from Netflix, Dynasty. In addition many do not know but the successful actress made her debut when she was 15 years on Broadway by proving that it would have a great future.

Liz is also known for being one of the best friends of Ariana Grande, whom he met in Victorious, even participated in his music video for the song thankiu Next, which is a parody of the film Mean Girls, and Liz played the role of Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan).