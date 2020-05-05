Do you have gas? Food (something curious) that will help you to get rid of them

The gas can come into your life for various reasons. Stress, tiredness, bad food… whatever the reason, we agree in something: are very annoying. And suffer them every day is not a dish taste good under any circumstances. Although there are drugs that intentantan remedy them the power is the key to deal with them. Artichokes, sweeteners and dairy products can provoke them (here we’ve compiled the 17 foods that more gas produce), but there are certain foods that will help you to diminish them, and above all, to better digest the foods that produce.

What’s better? Certainly you have in the house and does not cost you anything to enter them in your daily diet. Keep reading, because it ran out of gas.

The mint

I never would have thought of, but mint is a great ally in helping to combat the gas. It is a leaf carminative, which is why it is known as a tonic for the digestive tract. Helps digest beans, and foods high in fat. How to take it? Two or three leaves a day. You can include in your smoothie morning.

The endive

It is one of the vegetables least dear when we talk about salads. Its bitter taste interferes in the discharge of the bile, a substance that helps the digestion of fat, so it will be easier to digest what coams if you add to your daily diet. In addition, it is rich in fibre, which will help you to go to the bathroom.

Papaya

Last summer as we talked about the benefits of the papaya, a fruit which is underestimated but that is just as beneficial to the pineapple. Antioxidant and diuretic, it contains digestive enzymes (bromelain and papain) that help when we need to digest protein.

The apple cider vinegar

Is the beauty secrets of Miranda Kerr and has multiple anti-inflammatory properties and cleansing. Being fermented, it is very beneficial for the intestinal microbiota that will have to be as balanced as possible to avoid the gas. One tablespoon a day is enough.

Ginger

Due to its properties, you should always be one of the main ingredients of a smoothie detox. High in vitamian B6 and vitamin C, stimulates digestion and bile production, if you take it at the beginning of each meal. 1 tablespoon per day will be sufficient.