Do not come out in cinemas? ‘The New Mutants’ can already be pre ordered at a streaming service

The film ‘the New Mutants’ has become a real ordeal both for the 20th Century Fox as for Disneysince this production originally was going to go to the cinema since two years ago, but due to multiple setbacks simply not been released and the pandemic of the coronavirus again delay its debut, but apparently the fate of these mutants will be different, as ‘The New Mutants’ will be available for streaming soon.

The film ‘the New Mutants’ was originally going to be the spin-off of the universe X-Menbut after the purchase of Fox by Disney did change the perspective of the film, even had to make a new cut for the pleasure of the directors of Disney, who finally gave their approval for its release in cinemas, but the “curse” of this film became to be present.

After this last movie of the universe mutant had to be delayed before the pandemic coronavirus, everything indicates that ‘The New Mutants’ it will be available in streaming, since that appears as a pre-order in the platform Amazonwithout showing yet the date on that will be available.

Apparently the board is not going to risk one more time to a delay, since this production has lost quite a bit of money on the advertising campaign that he was developing and had to stop abruptly and apparently will be released directly to streaming as it was rumored from the beginning.

If the plans of Disney to continue to firm in the premiere of other productions, such is the case of ‘Black Widow’, same that will hit the big screen next November 6, 2020 and there are no plans to be released directly to the platform of Disney+.