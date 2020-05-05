Barack and Michelle Obama will give the speech at graduation, virtual YouTube

© MICHAEL REYNOLDS/epa/Corbis



The first graduation virtual for the graduates of 2020 was in the hands of John Krasinski (The Office), after Facebook revealed its event that will be estelarizado by Oprah Winfrey and now, YouTube announced that it will also carry out a graduation application to students who may not physically attend her graduation ceremony as a result of the pandemic COVID-19.

The graduation of YouTube, which will take place on the 6th of June at 12 p. m. Pacific time (PST), will feature speeches by Barack and Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, activist Malala Yousafzai and the ceo of Alphabet, Sundar Pichai. While the band members of K-pop, BTS, is responsible for putting environment in a virtual feast that will take place after the graduation ceremony.

Graduation “Dear Class of 2020” on the giant video will also count with the presence of the singer Alicia Keys, actress Kerry Washington (Django Unchained), actress Zendaya (Spider–Man: Far away from home), as well as with celebrities from YouTube like Dude Perfect and Try Guys. In the description of the event, YouTube said that it will also feature a special guest but we will have to wait until the 6 of June to discover who they are.