ASHLEY TISDALE DANCE TO THE RHYTHM OF BRITNEY SPEARS



ASHLEY TISDALE DANCE TO THE RHYTHM OF BRITNEY SPEARS

Posted by: hbmaster in Britney News Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 3:33 PM The actress and singer Ashley Tisdale did a TikTok dancing the coreografa de the princess of pop, Britney Spears with her song I’m a smooth 4 u. Ashley writes: That will make Britney? Ashley has always shown their fanaticism for Britney Spears in different occasions, including in 2018, she launched it officially a Cover of Toxic on his EP, “Music Sessions, Vol.1“available on Spotify.

