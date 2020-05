The actress of “Riverdale” Camila Mendes scored a new achievement in your career to get the lead role in the new Netflix movie, “Dangerous Lies”.

When an elderly rich man dies and leaves him unexpectedly its heritage to its new caretaker, it will be wrapped in a web of deceit and murder. If you want to survive, you need to doubt everyone, even your loved ones.

It is a thriller in which Mendes shares roles with Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, and Sasha Alexander. The premiere is set for April 30.