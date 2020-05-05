99% of the coaches are not paid at this time

The tennis coach australian Darren Cahill says that the majority of tennis coaches in the system at this time are not paid due to the pandemic of COVID-19. Speaking to the web site of the Tennis Majors, Cahill, who currently coaches the world no. 2 Simona Halep, and has previously worked with Llleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi.

The australian said: “99 percent of the coaches at this time do not receive a payment. And it is also like the players: unless you’re one of the best players and have money from the contract, nor shall they pay.

Therefore, to be a coach on the WTA tour or the ATP at this moment is incredibly difficult. For the moment, the coach is not protected at all. ” Some coaches like Sam Sumyk and Thomas Drouet are in favor of a union to support the coaches at this time.

Sumyk says: “A change of system should have already happened a long time ago. There should be a common force in our profession, perhaps we would call it a union or a platform, that would defend our interests and would provide us some security. ”

Cahill also supports the idea of creating something to help the coaches. “It will be important to meet with and put in place some things that will help in the future. Could be standardizing contracts, it could be a termination clause.

There has to be some security that they give to the coaches on both tours the possibility of being a bit protected. Even buy the insurance of the players also, so it would help us very much to us when we travel ”.

Wim Fissette, who is currently working with Naomi Osaka, says that it is a difficult time for several coaches at this time. “Financially, it could be very difficult for many coaches.

I’ve had contracts where I was paid daily, weekly, monthly or during the year. Most of the coaches have contracts for days. or weeks. Many of them will be left without work. ”

Drouet, who currently works with the player chinese Top 30 Wang Qiang, said that it was not paid due to the shutdown current of Qiang. He said that it would begin to work with Wang to six weeks before the resumption of the courts, and trusted their savings to spend the period at this time.