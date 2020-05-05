10 series based on actual events that are on Netflix

Netflix | Netflix | @ 2016 History



When we say that a series or movie is ‘Based on actual events’ gives us a feeling different. The reality is full of extraordinary stories that yes or yes, must be brought to the screen for people to know more about it.

We present 10 series for Netflix based on the real life.

#1 Mindhunter

The FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), along with psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), venture to know the psychology of criminal of the most heinous murderers, with the aim of solving current cases.

Patrick Harbron/Netflix



This series is based on the book Mindhunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, which, in turn, is based on the experience and interviews conducted by the ex-FBI special agent John E. Douglas to dangerous killers during his long career.

#2 The Crown

The Crown is based on the life, intrigues, adventures and misadventures of the british royal family and all the characters and events that have been part of the reign of Isabel II. In fact, the successful series, starts when queen Elizabeth assumed the throne of England.

Robert Viglasky/Netflix



The production of Peter Morgan combines historical facts that we already know plus a dose of events inspired by the imagination and fiction about what very probably happened behind the gates of Buckingham Palace.

#3 When they see us

When they see us it is a mini series that shows us the unfair and harsh reality of five teens falsely accused by a brutal rape in Central Park.

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix



The story is based on the real case of a violation of 1989, where the police, not having a suspect, he decided to accuse falsely and to prosecute five teenage african-americans.

#4 I never

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is a girl who is facing his second year of high school and all the dramas of adolescence: a crush unattainable, the desire to be popular, wanting a boyfriend, a misunderstanding on the part of his mom and others.

For if that were not enough, all this has to bear along to their heritage, american indian, and the recent death of his father.

Netflix



I never (original title, Never Have I Ever) is a comedy based on the childhood and adolescence of the talented comedian Mindy Kaling, who also wrote and produced the series.

#5 Inconceivable

Marie (Kaitlyn Dever) is a girl who claims to have suffered a breach in their department. Unfortunately, the “lack of evidence” and the pressure of the police on the shore to accept that I suffered no abuse, and ends up being accused of lying to justice.

However, years later, an investigation by two detectives, Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette) and Karen Duvall (Merritt Wever) on a rapist serial can help you to claim your story.

CBS Television Studios



Inconceivable (original title, Unbelievable) is a mini-series based on the newspaper article winner of the Pulitzer An Unbelievable Story of Rape, which delves into a series of violations that occurred in the states of Washington and Colorado between 2008 and 2011.

#6 Orange is the new black

Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) must spend a year and a half in a women’s prison in Litchfield, New York, after being accused of carrying money from drug trafficking.

In what used to his new life behind bars, you’ll also discover the incredible stories and personalities of the different prisoners that have to live together.

Netflix



The multi-award winning series is based on the book Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, same that portrays the real-life Piper Kerman: your experience of money laundering and his sentence in a federal prison for women.

#7 Vikings

Vikings tells the extraordinary and epic adventures of Ragnar Lodbrok (Travis Fimmel), a legendary viking who, according to tradition and chronicles of the north, was a legendary king of Norway, Sweden and Denmark in the NINTH century.

@ 2016 History



When there is not enough information on Ragnar, the series is also inspired by historical sources of the era, such as the incursion vikinga in Lindisfarne.

#8 Glow

Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) is an american actress frustrated by being rejected in each one of the auditions that made. However, his road to success may be in program wrestling female called GLOW.

Beth Dubber/Netflix



The series shows a bit of fiction combined with actual facts corresponding to the circuit of professional wrestling women Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) of the decade of the eighties founded by David McLane.

#9 drug Traffickers

Narcos takes us through the exciting, brutal and bloody journey of one of the drug traffickers most famous of Colombia: Pablo Escobar.

John Paul Gutierrez/NETFLIX



The captivating series explodes with action and fighting, military, police and posters during the reign of Escobar in Colombia in the 1980s.

#10 Alias Grace

Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon) is a female servant charged with the murder of his boss and the housekeeper of the house where she works. Now, it is the task of Dr. Simon Jordan (Edward Holcroft) decide if Grace is really a killer or whether he suffers from insanity.

Halfire-Core Entertainment / Tangled Productions



The mini series of 6 episodes is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood of the same name, which, in turn, is inspired by the double murder of Thomas Kinnear and his housekeeper and lover, Nancy Montgomery, in Canada west in 1843.

In fact, the presence of Dr. Simon Jordan is a creation of the author. However, the murder itself happened in real life.

You may also be interested in: