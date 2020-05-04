Zoey Deutch: “The Politician is called to the new generations to vote and to be alert”

In the midst of days where the young people have shown that they are very far from the caricature of a generation lethargic and oblivious to the facts that surround them -with the teen Greta Thunberg as the best example of its-, Netflix added to its offer a of your bets youth to 2019: The Politicianthe series set in a secondary school and whose protagonist wants to be President of the united States, but with intentions not so clear yet.

This last is Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy boy who attends the high school of Saint Sebastian, Santa Barbara, and from what seven year old dreams of sitting in the desk in the Oval Office of the White House. A goal for which you must enter to Harvard, the university has been the alma mater of many presidents, and, a little before, to preside over the center of students of the above-mentioned Saint Sebastian.

To realize this last step with the unrestricted help of his team of campaign -McAfee (Laura Dreyfuss), James (Theo Germaine) and his girlfriend Alice (Julia Schlaepfer)-, and sum as a companion list to Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch, If You Are Not Awake), a naive girl who suffers from cancer and lives under the shadow of his domineering grandmother, parochial, Dusty (Jessica Lange).

In the middle of a round of interviews in Brazil for the launch of The Politician, Deutch you said to Worship, despite the fact that Infinity is a character who is at the edge of the cartoon, share the fact that “I can also see the good things of the people”, adding that: “we differ in that I believe to be less patient with what is around me”.

More about The Politician

Actress Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson in the series.(/caption)

It is in the company of Peyton, who chose her to be his vice president after his opponent’s campaign River (David Corenswet) was aliara with Skye (Rahne Jones) -a girl of african american and proud representative of the non-gender-binary, which Infinity seeks the votes of their high school classmates. In the midst of a plot marked by irony and exaggerations, but that also serves to put attention on current issues.

In the opinion of Deutch, The Politician it is “an appeal to the new generations to vote and to be alert to the difficult political moment in which we live”. In addition, it shows that the space to address topics that, although are hard, are present in the day-to-day of the youth, such as teen suicide. About it says that: “you have to stop thinking that it is a stigma and know that many children have to go through that and that it costs them to be able to talk about and it is important to visualize it.”

In addition, it refers to the other of the recurring themes of the series created by Ryan Murphy: politics and power, and how this latter can not corrupt the first, giving as a good example to Barack Obama. “We had a president wonderful (Obama), was certainly not corrupted by the power. But the balance also has to do with how much power you can have a representative (…) to set yourself apart from the other candidate and be able to balance those powers.”