You won’t see anything bigger! Christina Aguilera boasts size

After a complicated stage in which the popularity of Christina Aguilera plummeted, the singer returns to retrieve the power of yesteryear. Back to the song and to the scenarios with the looks more avant-garde that so much fame has given him even I have dared to boast of size!

The fault is that the singer is back more fashionable than ever it is in the film although she does not make an actress. Aguilera will be responsible for put voice one of the movies of the time, ‘Mulan’, the new version of the Disney classic that will be an exceptional soundtrack and with Aguilera on the front.

The main song of the film title ‘Loyal, Brave, True’ and Cristina the presented with this look!



Do not believe that it has gone with the line of the eyes? What was necessary to make the so great? Or now that he has regained his star status, what will be put of fashion looks more exaggerated and great?

The diva assumed-size with the eyeliner of their eyes and I take the outfit that was to boast of physical also!

If the amount of makeup that she wore for the event he has not left anyone indifferent –line the eyes included – neither did a kind of hair bun that was intended to resemble something to the hairstyle of the character in the film but that is far from what he got!

Also not to be overlooked strip in pink hue with that adorned his hair and that, oddly enough, coincided perfectly with the tone of the outfit she chose.

And just in case not anyone is any doubt about the theme of the movie in which he sings, the interpreter used earrings huge size that seemed a catana!

He has left us of stone with the size of your accessories hopefully we can think of the same thing with his song in the film.