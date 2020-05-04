Why “he Got Game” de Spike Lee is still a must

Although today it is popular for many different issues, Spike Lee (Atlanta, 1957) became famous for being something like the “mosca cojonera” of the united States in the film industry.

Since its inception, the director has used his talent as a filmmaker to not only provide entertainment, but to the whole of society in your country will stop to think about the treatment of history that had been given (and gives) to the african-americans.

In this way, practically all of the tapes of Lee (with the exception of work mercenaries as a “Hidden Plan”) they offer this type of readings and messages.

The funny thing is that even when the director makes an approach to the world of basketball, what makes it from that point of view picajoso and critical. And it is not something that seems to us evil, but rather the opposite: that is the spirit of the film Reads.

It is for this reason that when he made the magnificent “He Got Game” in 1998 he did from that same way of looking at things. That’s why “A bad move” (this is called in English) raises a lot more things than the average movie about basketball… or about any other sport.

“He Got Game” features a lot more than just a story about basketball

And is that the film not only boasts a cast as eye-catching as great with Denzel Washington, Ray Allen, Rosario Dawson, Milla Jovovich John Turturrobut that searcheth again this corrupt society from the point of view of the sport and also how this can affect (for good and for bad) of your stay and the time you’ll spend in jail.

What in theory is a film about the player of the basket country’s most promising soon becomes a lot of reflections implied (other explicit) about the money, the corruption, the family, the sports agents, the couple, prostitution, and even the prison system.

Cinema in capital letters with the excuse of the sport

That’s why “he Got Game” is a film of basketball in the sport of the basket is almost the least of it. Having Ray Allen on the cover is almost a strategy to make accessible (even the absolute protagonist in objective terms) a story that wants to go much beyond in mode and form.

Just look at the end of the film and its metaphor on the freedom (with the image of the ball that releases the father from prison) to realize that we are looking at a magnum opus that seeks not to please the fans of basketball, or at least not only them.

“He Got Game” is not pretentious, it is an entertaining film and can be seen from multiple angles, and it is these readings that make it rich and a must to 22 years of its premiere. Long life to Spike Lee: to Caesar what is Caesar’s.

