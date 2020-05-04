Vanessa Hudgens found a musical partner for “Breaking Free”

LOS ANGELES (united States).- You may Zac Efron it has not acted with Vanessa Hudgens in Disney Family Singalong of ABC, but since the former girl Disney has found a replacement. The actor of Broadway Max Clayton stepped in for Zac in the iconic musical duo of High School Musical’s “Breaking Free” in a new video posted on Instagram on Friday 1 may.

Although the pair did not sing on board in real-time, Max took a bit of inspiration from the session from Vanessa’s 25th of April and is edited by singing the lines of Zech. “ I LOVE @maxmclayton and probably also what you will do after watching this lol. Did a duet and it’s very funny “ wrote the actress in the video from Instagram, and added: “Check my yoooooutube. Link in bio”.

Max even made the choreography of the car, Vanessa did not work, already calmed by the melody of 2006, with perfection. “Duet social distance pt. 2 @vanessahudgens,” wrote Max in your account of Instagram, referring to his epic Instagram live on the 18th of April! “You amouuuu! I do 4 costume changes solid, but you’ll have to see the chat / full video on the YOUTUBE channel of Vanessa”, he added.

Vanessa proved that he still has his skills as a singer with his recent performances in the social networks, and he seemed so excited to meet with the cast of HSM is in the special of ABC. Although Zac made an appearance to present to Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel, did not act with them.

The fans were so disappointed that Zac does not sing, but She then revealed that it was a “technical issue” with the wifi of your partner. The actor joined the special from New Guinea, where it is filming its program Killing Zac Efron. “I thought it was really cool that he could come in at the last minute,” said Monique.