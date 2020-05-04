This will be the parades in the era coronavirus (Carine Roitfeld made the first experience)

The fashion world is wondering how it will continue its activity in these times of pandemic. Campaigns, collections and fashion shows re-envisioning new challenges. Carine Roifeld were encouraged and organized the first parade online: is called CR Runway with amfAR and the purpose was to raise funds for the fight against the covid 19. An experience that marks what will be the parades by 2020.

Pandemic coronavirus hit very strong to the fashion industry: they have canceled their parades, they couldn’t do fashion productions, the local sale of clothes had to close the doors, and many brands have gone out of business. It is time to re-invent itselfcreating new modes that are safe in this context of coronavirus. Carine Roitfeld did: has been a pioneer in organizing the first parade online.

Carine Roitfeld presented via Youtube the second edition of CR Runway, the first fashion show online. Was adapted to the needs imposed by the state of isolation, and social distancing. It is the first time it was carried out an event like that in the world of fashion, in collaboration with amfARthe foundation for aids research, and that on this occasion he was in charge of the fundraising for the fight against the covid-19.

This first parade virtual set the precedent

This first parade virtual met faces most iconic of the fashion: Virgil Abloh, Halima Aden, Lily Aldrige, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jordan Barrett, Hailey Bieber, Luna Bijl, Gospel Bousis, Vittoria Ceretti, Abby Champion, Peter Dundas, Grace Elizabeth, Paloma Elsesser, Karen Elson, Miss Fame, Silvia Fendi, Isabeli Fontana, Fernando Garcia, Ashley Graham, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Kris Grikaite, Winnie Harlow, Eva Herzigova, Candice Huffine, Kim Kardashian West, Miranda Kerr, Karlie Kloss, Jill Kortleve, Karolina Kurkova, Adriana Lima, Alton Mason, Brandon Maxwell, Stella Maxwell, Shayna McNeill, Eniko Mihalik, Carolyn Murphy, Garrett Neff, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Sasha Pivovarova, Natasha Poly, Simon Porte Jacquemus, Heron Preston, Richard Quinn, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, Olivier Rousteing, Jasmine Sanders, Shanina Shaykh, Irina Shayk, Hyunji Shin, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, Cara Taylor, Riccardo Tisci, Jasmine Tookes, Amber Valletta, Parker Van Noord, Diane von Fürstenberg, Alexander Wang, Xiao Wen Ju, Chad White and Anok Yai.

Carine and her team he advised each participant on account of hairstyle, make up, nails and clothes and, in addition, with respect to the choreography for the time of “walking” through your home as if it were the catwalk. The models paraded in their own homes, whether outside on the terrace, in the living room, or even in the hallway.

A parade with a good cause behind it

Carine Roitfeld invited to view the parade online via this letter: “I Hope that this note finds you healthy and safe. As you know, last June I began a dream that I always had: to throw my own parade, CR Runway.

We would like to use our gateway for to create a platform for the benefit of the research and the fight against COVID-19. The CR Runway this year it will be completely digital. CR Runway amfAR Against COVID-19 will debut online Friday, may 1, as the first fashion show of the world of this type.

With safety as our primary concern, CR Runway amfAR Against COVID-19 will be created remotely from all over the world. My team and I will work directly with each talent in everything from fashion to hair, makeup, nails and address of choreography so that each model can film herself to “walk” from the comfort of your own home. These videos will be edited together to form a parade complete digital to be transmitted on Friday, 1 may.

In these times of uncertainty, our mutual support has never been so crucial. We must do what we can to help, not only in the efforts of materials, but also with our platforms and through our actions. I’ve always believed in the power of inspiration, is one of the reasons the founding pillars of CR Fashion Bookand I know that we can use the gateway to make the difference. I look forward to your participation in CR Runway amfAR Against COVID-19 and your help to provide hope and inspiration to the scientists that work hard and others that are involved in this struggle,” the letter said.

Resolve what would be the models for parade was another of the issues. Had to look in their closets and create combinations with the clothes they had in their homes even though they had to be approved by Carine and her team of experts.

Look (in the videos) how was this first parade virtual.

Without a doubt, this first parade virtual set the new rules about how they will be parades in times of coronavirus. And the Fashion Week of London since you are applying for: promises issue streaming between the 12th and the 14th of June a series of parades on video.

